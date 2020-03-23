Taking an Updated Look at the Data U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR)

On Friday, shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) marked $12.16 per share versus a previous $13.08 closing price. With having a -7.03% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of U.S. Concrete, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. USCR showed a fall of -70.81% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.75 – $56.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -71.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on November 18th, 2019. Other analysts, including Exane BNP Paribas, also published their reports on USCR shares. Exane BNP Paribas repeated the rating from the previous report, marking USCR under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on October 9th, 2019. Additionally, USCR shares got another “Hold” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 18th, 2019. On the other hand, SunTrust Initiated the “Buy” rating for USCR shares, as published in the report on August 8th, 2016. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of USCR shares, based on the price prediction for USCR. Another “Buy” rating came from DA Davidson, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in June 9th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for USCR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with U.S. Concrete, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.71. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while USCR is currently recording an average of 292.88K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 17.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 39.16%with -20.68% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $43.36, indicating growth from the present price of $12.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in USCR or pass.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare USCR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.47 for U.S. Concrete, Inc., while the value 4.05 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.90 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -50.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 92.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in USCR in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in USCR by 3.82% in the first quarter, owning 2.31 million shares of USCR stocks, with the value of $62.09 million after the purchase of an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in USCR shares changed 0.59% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 935525 shares of company, all valued at $25.11 million after the acquisition of additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $12.67 million, and ClearBridge Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 41.51% in the first quarter, now owning 125,108 shares valued at $11.45 million after the acquisition of the additional 426479 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Investment Counselors of Maryland increased their position by 29.20% during the first quarter, now owning 388596 USCR shares, now holding the value of $10.43 million in USCR with the purchase of the additional 6,644 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 92.80% of USCR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.