Analyzing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) From Top to Bottom,

On Monday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) marked $28.19 per share versus a previous $23.81 closing price. With having a 18.40% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCL showed a fall of -78.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $19.25 – $135.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -74.34% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including William Blair, also published their reports on RCL shares. William Blair repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RCL under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on March 5th, 2020. Additionally, RCL shares got another “Hold” rating from Deutsche Bank, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 28th, 2020. On the other hand, CFRA Downgrade the “Sell” rating for RCL shares, as published in the report on February 10th, 2020. Buckingham Research seems to be going bullish on the price of RCL shares, based on the price prediction for RCL, indicating that the shares will jump to $122, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from February 3rd, 2020. Another “Hold” rating came from Berenberg, providing a prediction for $122 price target according to the report published in January 17th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for RCL owners is set at 0.11, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 65.96. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCL is currently recording an average of 7.08M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 18.80%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 25.56%with -5.85% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $99.46, indicating growth from the present price of $28.19, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RCL or pass.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare RCL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.15 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., while the value 3.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 8.95 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 4.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 77.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCL in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in RCL by 0.54% in the first quarter, owning 18.28 million shares of RCL stocks, with the value of $1.47 billion after the purchase of an additional 97,594 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in RCL shares changed 158.86% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 8.57 million shares of company, all valued at $688.78 million after the acquisition of additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $651.52 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.99% in the first quarter, now owning 74,332 shares valued at $611.26 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.6 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased their position by 2.99% during the first quarter, now owning 5.19 million RCL shares, now holding the value of $417.33 million in RCL with the purchase of the additional 1,268,934 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 77.90% of RCL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.