At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)?

On Tuesday, shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) marked $7.65 per share versus a previous $6.81 closing price. With having a 12.33% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of First Horizon National Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FHN showed a fall of -53.80% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.27 – $17.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -50.50% in the period of the last 200 days.

Robert W. Baird equity researchers changed the status of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 2nd, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on FHN shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FHN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 5th, 2019. Additionally, FHN shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Keefe Bruyette, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 17th, 2019. On August 29th, 2019, Raymond James Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $18. On the other hand, UBS Upgrade the “Buy” rating for FHN shares, as published in the report on August 5th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of FHN shares, based on the price prediction for FHN, indicating that the shares will jump from $15 to $16, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from July 16th, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for FHN owners is set at 0.08, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with First Horizon National Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FHN is currently recording an average of 6.17M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 22.91%with -13.66% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.04, indicating growth from the present price of $7.65, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FHN or pass.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FHN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 5.55 for First Horizon National Corporation, while the value 4.37 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.38 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -16.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FHN in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in FHN by 0.53% in the first quarter, owning 31.02 million shares of FHN stocks, with the value of $413.51 million after the purchase of an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in FHN shares changed 9.64% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 29.24 million shares of company, all valued at $389.74 million after the acquisition of additional 2,571,436 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $216.94 million, and Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.32% in the first quarter, now owning 1,049,162 shares valued at $182.06 million after the acquisition of the additional 13.66 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 19.02% during the first quarter, now owning 12.33 million FHN shares, now holding the value of $164.35 million in FHN with the purchase of the additional 390,671 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 88.90% of FHN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.