Drilling Down Into the Volatility in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

On Tuesday, shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) marked $29.46 per share versus a previous $27.78 closing price. With having a 6.05% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MMP showed a fall of -53.14% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.02 – $67.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -52.24% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MMP under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, MMP shares got another “Buy” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 12th, 2020. On January 14th, 2020, Barclays Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $69. On the other hand, Wolfe Research Upgrade the “Peer Perform” rating for MMP shares, as published in the report on January 8th, 2020. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of MMP shares, based on the price prediction for MMP, indicating that the shares will jump to $58, giving the shares “Equal-Weight” rating based on their report from January 6th, 2020. Another “Buy” rating came from Goldman, providing a prediction for $58 price target according to the report published in November 25th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for MMP owners is set at 0.14, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -14.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 38.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MMP is currently recording an average of 1.92M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.70%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 23.57%with -6.51% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $63.30, indicating growth from the present price of $29.46, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MMP or pass.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare MMP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.61 for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., while the value 6.42 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.46 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -23.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 69.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MMP in the recent period. That is how ALPS Advisors, Inc. now has an increase position in MMP by 2.69% in the first quarter, owning 12.6 million shares of MMP stocks, with the value of $687.25 million after the purchase of an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Invesco Advisers, Inc. also increased their stake in MMP shares changed 0.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.94 million shares of company, all valued at $542.12 million after the acquisition of additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $372.95 million, and Energy Income Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 10.26% in the first quarter, now owning 585,462 shares valued at $343.15 million after the acquisition of the additional 6.29 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Brookfield Public Securities Grou increased their position by 1.74% during the first quarter, now owning 3.3 million MMP shares, now holding the value of $179.96 million in MMP with the purchase of the additional 293,985 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 69.20% of MMP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.