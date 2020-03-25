Let’s Take a Fresh Look at China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI)

On Tuesday, shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) marked $0.64 per share versus a previous $0.66 closing price. With having a -3.25% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of China Pharma Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CPHI showed a rise of 170.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.21 – $1.40 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 91.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

Rodman & Renshaw equity researchers changed the status of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares to a “Mkt Outperform” rating in the report published on January 8th, 2010.

The present dividend yield for CPHI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with China Pharma Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.12. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -32.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CPHI is currently recording an average of 4.06M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 25.23%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 20.98%with 10.71% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.00, indicating growth from the present price of $0.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CPHI or pass.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare CPHI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for China Pharma Holdings, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.22 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 44.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 2.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CPHI in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in CPHI by 22.15% in the first quarter, owning 893463 shares of CPHI stocks, with the value of $509274 after the purchase of an additional 162,006 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, UBS Securities LLC also increased their stake in CPHI shares changed 857.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 40991 shares of company, all valued at $23365 after the acquisition of additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $5700, and DWS Investment GmbH increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 6,255 shares valued at $3565 after the acquisition of the additional 6255 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 2.30% of CPHI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.