Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)

On Tuesday, shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) marked $14.51 per share versus a previous $14.00 closing price. With having a 3.64% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of i3 Verticals, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IIIV showed a fall of -48.64% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.01 – $37.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -43.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

BTIG Research equity researchers changed the status of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IIIV under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 28th, 2020. Additionally, IIIV shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 12th, 2020. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for IIIV shares, as published in the report on September 27th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of IIIV shares, based on the price prediction for IIIV, indicating that the shares will jump to $23, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from August 13th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from BTIG Research, providing a prediction for $23 price target according to the report published in June 24th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for IIIV owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with i3 Verticals, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.13. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -51.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -4.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IIIV is currently recording an average of 217.55K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 23.07%with -30.11% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $36.67, indicating growth from the present price of $14.51, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IIIV or pass.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare IIIV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for i3 Verticals, Inc., while the value 12.81 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.32 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -10.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.99%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IIIV in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in IIIV by 0.20% in the first quarter, owning 1.65 million shares of IIIV stocks, with the value of $47.71 million after the purchase of an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Ranger Investment Management LP also increased their stake in IIIV shares changed 6.27% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.01 million shares of company, all valued at $29.34 million after the acquisition of additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $26.39 million, and Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.27% in the first quarter, now owning 43,303 shares valued at $18.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 638898 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Russell Investment Management LLC increased their position by 0.76% during the first quarter, now owning 438772 IIIV shares, now holding the value of $12.72 million in IIIV with the purchase of the additional 291,741 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 96.40% of IIIV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.