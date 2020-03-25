Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)

On Tuesday, shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) marked $3.18 per share versus a previous $2.95 closing price. With having a 7.80% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ZAGG Inc, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZAGG showed a fall of -60.79% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.06 – $9.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -54.02% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 12th, 2020. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on ZAGG shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZAGG under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 7th, 2018. Additionally, ZAGG shares got another “Neutral” rating from B. Riley FBR, Inc., setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 8th, 2018. On the other hand, Northland Capital Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for ZAGG shares, as published in the report on September 13th, 2017. Wunderlich seems to be going bullish on the price of ZAGG shares, based on the price prediction for ZAGG, indicating that the shares will jump from $10 to $8, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 2nd, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from ROTH Capital, providing a prediction for $8 price target according to the report published in July 14th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for ZAGG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 14.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZAGG is currently recording an average of 634.23K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 15.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 24.01%with 20.45% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.25, indicating growth from the present price of $3.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZAGG or pass.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare ZAGG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.07 for ZAGG Inc, while the value 5.30 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.45 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -65.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.36% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZAGG in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in ZAGG by 1.54% in the first quarter, owning 2.09 million shares of ZAGG stocks, with the value of $14.05 million after the purchase of an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AREX Capital Management LP also increased their stake in ZAGG shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.06 million shares of company, all valued at $13.86 million after the acquisition of additional 2,062,818 shares during the last quarter.

HCSF Management LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG Inc during the first quarter, with the value of $9.68 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.47% in the first quarter, now owning 102,917 shares valued at $8.86 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.32 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 1.29 million ZAGG shares, now holding the value of $8.67 million in ZAGG with the purchase of the additional 90,027 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.36% of ZAGG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.