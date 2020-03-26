At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)?

On Wednesday, shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) marked $87.95 per share versus a previous $78.16 closing price. With having a 12.53% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Health Services, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UHS showed a fall of -38.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $65.20 – $157.79 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -36.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on UHS shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UHS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 26th, 2019. Additionally, UHS shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $147 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 4th, 2019. On January 14th, 2019, Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price target to $134. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Initiated the “Buy” rating for UHS shares, as published in the report on January 3rd, 2019. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of UHS shares, based on the price prediction for UHS, indicating that the shares will jump to $156, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 16th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for UHS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Health Services, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.62. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UHS is currently recording an average of 773.58K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.27%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 19.84%with 29.93% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $154.53, indicating growth from the present price of $87.95, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UHS or pass.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare UHS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.64 for Universal Health Services, Inc., while the value 6.53 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.12 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 10.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UHS in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in UHS by 3.36% in the first quarter, owning 3.72 million shares of UHS stocks, with the value of $459.7 million after the purchase of an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, LSV Asset Management also increased their stake in UHS shares changed 11.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.72 million shares of company, all valued at $213.17 million after the acquisition of additional 172,644 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $195.08 million. At the present, 98.80% of UHS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.