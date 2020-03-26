Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) marked $25.72 per share versus a previous $22.93 closing price. With having a 12.17% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of American International Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AIG showed a fall of -49.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $16.07 – $58.66 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -49.85% in the period of the last 200 days.

Standpoint Research equity researchers changed the status of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on AIG shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AIG under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 21st, 2020. Additionally, AIG shares got another “In-line” rating from Evercore ISI, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 17th, 2019. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Downgrade the “Hold” rating for AIG shares, as published in the report on June 5th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of AIG shares, based on the price prediction for AIG, indicating that the shares will jump from $50 to $56, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 7th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for $56 price target according to the report published in April 11th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AIG owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AIG is currently recording an average of 7.10M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.64%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.49%with 36.95% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $56.87, indicating growth from the present price of $25.72, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AIG or pass.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare AIG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.98 for American International Group, Inc., while the value 5.02 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.68 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -3.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AIG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AIG by 0.80% in the first quarter, owning 67.92 million shares of AIG stocks, with the value of $2.86 billion after the purchase of an additional 540,800 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in AIG shares changed 0.37% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 38.6 million shares of company, all valued at $1.63 billion after the acquisition of additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.44 billion, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.91% in the first quarter, now owning 297,175 shares valued at $1.39 billion after the acquisition of the additional 33.05 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Harris Associates LP increased their position by 26.63% during the first quarter, now owning 29.46 million AIG shares, now holding the value of $1.24 billion in AIG with the purchase of the additional 8,862 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.20% of AIG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.