Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) marked $44.42 per share versus a previous $39.13 closing price. With having a 13.52% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Installed Building Products, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IBP showed a fall of -35.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.02 – $80.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -29.04% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on IBP shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IBP under “Hold” rating, in the report published on February 5th, 2020. Additionally, IBP shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 17th, 2019. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Initiated the “Buy” rating for IBP shares, as published in the report on November 21st, 2019. Nomura seems to be going bullish on the price of IBP shares, based on the price prediction for IBP, indicating that the shares will jump from $54 to $50, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from May 16th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Macquarie.

The present dividend yield for IBP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Installed Building Products, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.37. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 31.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IBP is currently recording an average of 289.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.65%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.70%with 46.50% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.33, indicating growth from the present price of $44.42, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IBP or pass.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare IBP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.47 for Installed Building Products, Inc., while the value 10.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.28 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 32.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IBP in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in IBP by 95.97% in the first quarter, owning 1.03 million shares of IBP stocks, with the value of $67.74 million after the purchase of an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Ivy Investment Management Co. also increased their stake in IBP shares changed 5.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 855410 shares of company, all valued at $56.5 million after the acquisition of additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $46.48 million, and SG Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 524,299 shares valued at $34.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 524299 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 70.90% of IBP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.