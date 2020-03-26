Here’s Why AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Wednesday, shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) marked $20.83 per share versus a previous $18.62 closing price. With having a 11.87% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AU showed a fall of -6.76% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.29 – $23.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.09% in the period of the last 200 days.

BMO Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on June 27th, 2019. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on AU shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AU under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on June 26th, 2019. Additionally, AU shares got another “Sell” rating from Citigroup. On the other hand, JP Morgan Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for AU shares, as published in the report on October 16th, 2017. CIBC seems to be going bullish on the price of AU shares, based on the price prediction for AU. Another “Sector Perform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts.

The present dividend yield for AU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with AngloGold Ashanti Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.13. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -25.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AU is currently recording an average of 3.78M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 14.00%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.47%with 38.87% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.20, indicating growth from the present price of $20.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AU or pass.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare AU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 23.92 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited, while the value 11.50 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.87 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 169.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 36.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AU in the recent period. That is how Van Eck Associates Corp. now has an increase position in AU by 1.44% in the first quarter, owning 27.41 million shares of AU stocks, with the value of $478.28 million after the purchase of an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Investment Management also increased their stake in AU shares changed 12.27% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 15.91 million shares of company, all valued at $277.7 million after the acquisition of additional 1,738,892 shares during the last quarter.

Paulson & Co., Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $223.05 million, and RWC Asset Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 109.71% in the first quarter, now owning 1,454,719 shares valued at $48.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.78 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Mackenzie Financial Corp. increased their position by 4.22% during the first quarter, now owning 2.66 million AU shares, now holding the value of $46.45 million in AU with the purchase of the additional 481,511 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 36.60% of AU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.