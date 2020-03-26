Range Resources Corporation (RRC): What’s Inside the Story?

On Wednesday, shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) marked $2.52 per share versus a previous $3.05 closing price. With having a -17.38% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Range Resources Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RRC showed a fall of -48.04% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.61 – $11.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.98% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on March 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on RRC shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RRC under “Sector Perform” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, RRC shares got another “Underperform” rating from Credit Suisse. On March 11th, 2020, Cowen Downgrade an Market Perform rating and increased its price target to $2. On the other hand, Piper Sandler Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for RRC shares, as published in the report on February 11th, 2020. Susquehanna seems to be going bullish on the price of RRC shares, based on the price prediction for RRC, indicating that the shares will jump from $6 to $5, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from January 13th, 2020. Another “Reduce” rating came from TD Securities.

The present dividend yield for RRC owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Range Resources Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.92. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -39.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -46.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RRC is currently recording an average of 14.32M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 25.15%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 19.20%with -11.89% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.85, indicating growth from the present price of $2.52, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RRC or pass.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare RRC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Range Resources Corporation, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -6.92 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 2.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RRC in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in RRC by 12.75% in the first quarter, owning 27.12 million shares of RRC stocks, with the value of $75.13 million after the purchase of an additional 3,067,232 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in RRC shares changed 6.29% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 26.27 million shares of company, all valued at $72.77 million after the acquisition of additional 1,555,602 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Range Resources Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $40.75 million, and Russell Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 16.61% in the first quarter, now owning 1,084,708 shares valued at $21.09 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.61 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Contrarius Investment Management increased their position by 8.67% during the first quarter, now owning 6.76 million RRC shares, now holding the value of $18.73 million in RRC with the purchase of the additional 6,763,232 shares during the period of the last quarter.