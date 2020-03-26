Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)?

On Wednesday, shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) marked $71.07 per share versus a previous $59.13 closing price. With having a 20.19% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of American Financial Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AFG showed a fall of -35.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $44.01 – $115.03 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -30.51% in the period of the last 200 days.

Buckingham Research equity researchers changed the status of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 13th, 2019. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on AFG shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AFG under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on January 11th, 2019. Additionally, AFG shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Raymond James. On September 11th, 2017, Buckingham Research Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $103. On the other hand, Macquarie Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for AFG shares, as published in the report on December 2nd, 2016. Sandler O’Neill seems to be going bullish on the price of AFG shares, based on the price prediction for AFG. Another “Outperform” rating came from Credit Suisse, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in September 4th, 2007.

The present dividend yield for AFG owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with American Financial Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.92. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 25.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AFG is currently recording an average of 472.42K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.51%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.95%with 51.28% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $117.67, indicating growth from the present price of $71.07, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AFG or pass.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare AFG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.21 for American Financial Group, Inc., while the value 7.70 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.86 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 68.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 68.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AFG in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AFG by 5.01% in the first quarter, owning 7.8 million shares of AFG stocks, with the value of $721.28 million after the purchase of an additional 372,008 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in AFG shares changed 6.83% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.55 million shares of company, all valued at $697.76 million after the acquisition of additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $294.39 million, and AllianceBernstein LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.55% in the first quarter, now owning 204,999 shares valued at $169.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.84 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, LSV Asset Management increased their position by 4.05% during the first quarter, now owning 1.48 million AFG shares, now holding the value of $136.56 million in AFG with the purchase of the additional 1,500 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 68.10% of AFG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.