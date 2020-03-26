Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Cosan Limited (CZZ)?

On Wednesday, shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) marked $13.21 per share versus a previous $12.57 closing price. With having a 5.09% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cosan Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CZZ showed a fall of -42.16% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.56 – $23.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on October 7th, 2019. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on CZZ shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CZZ under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 3rd, 2019. Additionally, CZZ shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 20th, 2019. On February 19th, 2019, JP Morgan Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $13. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for CZZ shares, as published in the report on January 16th, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of CZZ shares, based on the price prediction for CZZ. Another “Outperform” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for CZZ owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cosan Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.33. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 19.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cosan Limited (CZZ) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 29.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CZZ is currently recording an average of 1.14M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.21%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 17.48%with 37.32% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.77, indicating growth from the present price of $13.21, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CZZ or pass.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) is based in the Brazil and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare CZZ shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.51 for Cosan Limited, while the value 9.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.39 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 0.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 38.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 64.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CZZ in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in CZZ by 2.46% in the first quarter, owning 9 million shares of CZZ stocks, with the value of $164.4 million after the purchase of an additional 216,557 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Nucleo Capital Ltda. also increased their stake in CZZ shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.44 million shares of company, all valued at $135.78 million after the acquisition of additional 7,435,979 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Currie Investment Manageme acquired a new position in Cosan Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $80.55 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 19.03% in the first quarter, now owning 321,921 shares valued at $36.77 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.01 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 64.00% of CZZ shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.