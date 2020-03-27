Are Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) marked $63.58 per share versus a previous $65.60 closing price. With having a -3.08% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Match Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MTCH showed a fall of -22.57% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $44.74 – $95.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.79% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on January 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on MTCH shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MTCH under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 17th, 2020. Additionally, MTCH shares got another “Neutral” rating from Wedbush, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 23rd, 2019. On November 7th, 2019, UBS Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $95 to $88. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for MTCH shares, as published in the report on October 10th, 2019. Nomura seems to be going bullish on the price of MTCH shares, based on the price prediction for MTCH, indicating that the shares will jump from $81 to $88, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 7th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for $88 price target according to the report published in October 7th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for MTCH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Match Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 29.72. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 19.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 237.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MTCH is currently recording an average of 2.72M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.09%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.85%with 25.26% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $68.59, indicating growth from the present price of $63.58, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MTCH or pass.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare MTCH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 34.72 for Match Group, Inc., while the value 25.35 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.83 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 13.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 25.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MTCH in the recent period. That is how Sands Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in MTCH by 28.29% in the first quarter, owning 12.13 million shares of MTCH stocks, with the value of $788.48 million after the purchase of an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in MTCH shares changed 293.52% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.74 million shares of company, all valued at $437.82 million after the acquisition of additional 5,024,079 shares during the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $376.73 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.14% in the first quarter, now owning 148,790 shares valued at $167.1 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.57 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 0.23% during the first quarter, now owning 2.28 million MTCH shares, now holding the value of $148.3 million in MTCH with the purchase of the additional 153,485 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 88.20% of MTCH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.