Are Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) marked $68.88 per share versus a previous $61.14 closing price. With having a 12.66% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SWX showed a fall of -9.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $45.68 – $92.94 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.90% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 18th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on SWX shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SWX under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on July 17th, 2019. Additionally, SWX shares got another “Buy” rating from Williams Capital Group, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 18th, 2019. On March 29th, 2019, UBS Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $88 to $89. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Initiated the “Market Perform” rating for SWX shares, as published in the report on January 15th, 2019. Williams Capital Group seems to be going bullish on the price of SWX shares, based on the price prediction for SWX, indicating that the shares will jump from $74 to $78, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from December 3rd, 2018. Another “Underperform” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for SWX owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SWX is currently recording an average of 441.06K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 15.25%with 11.42% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $82.83, indicating growth from the present price of $68.88, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SWX or pass.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare SWX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 17.45 for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., while the value 15.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.95 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 15.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 84.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SWX in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in SWX by 2.07% in the first quarter, owning 6.37 million shares of SWX stocks, with the value of $411.86 million after the purchase of an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in SWX shares changed 3.06% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.74 million shares of company, all valued at $241.98 million after the acquisition of additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $127.94 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.18% in the first quarter, now owning 3,200 shares valued at $113.01 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.75 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 84.50% of SWX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.