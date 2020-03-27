At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)?

On Thursday, shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) marked $11.00 per share versus a previous $9.48 closing price. With having a 16.03% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ELP showed a fall of -35.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.28 – $18.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -19.64% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on November 14th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on ELP shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ELP under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on August 26th, 2019. Additionally, ELP shares got another “Buy” rating from UBS. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for ELP shares, as published in the report on March 27th, 2018. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of ELP shares, based on the price prediction for ELP. Another “Hold” rating came from HSBC Securities.

The present dividend yield for ELP owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 13.00. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ELP is currently recording an average of 746.02K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.29%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 15.13%with 10.22% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.00, indicating growth from the present price of $11.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ELP or pass.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is based in the Brazil and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare ELP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.58 for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, while the value 8.06 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.28 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 36.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 55.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 29.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ELP in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ELP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 1.95 million shares of ELP stocks, with the value of $30.89 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in ELP shares changed 23.89% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.68 million shares of company, all valued at $26.57 million after the acquisition of additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter, with the value of $26.21 million, and Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1,262.65% in the first quarter, now owning 1,364,314 shares valued at $23.35 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.47 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Merrill Lynch International increased their position by 9.47% during the first quarter, now owning 851039 ELP shares, now holding the value of $13.5 million in ELP with the purchase of the additional 848,925 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 29.90% of ELP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.