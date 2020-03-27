Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) marked $16.64 per share versus a previous $15.05 closing price. With having a 10.56% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IPG showed a fall of -27.97% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.63 – $25.20 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.42% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) shares to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on September 24th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on IPG shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IPG under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on July 10th, 2019. Additionally, IPG shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts. On January 7th, 2019, Pivotal Research Group Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $22 to $25. On the other hand, Citigroup Resumed the “Buy” rating for IPG shares, as published in the report on October 19th, 2018. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of IPG shares, based on the price prediction for IPG, indicating that the shares will jump to $24, giving the shares “Equal-Weight” rating based on their report from October 15th, 2018. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for IPG owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 26.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IPG is currently recording an average of 4.68M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.59%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.88%with 18.01% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $25.10, indicating growth from the present price of $16.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IPG or pass.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare IPG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.96 for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., while the value 7.81 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.67 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 5.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IPG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in IPG by 0.93% in the first quarter, owning 43.59 million shares of IPG stocks, with the value of $931.08 million after the purchase of an additional 403,420 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in IPG shares changed 0.98% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 33.88 million shares of company, all valued at $723.76 million after the acquisition of additional 329,124 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $672.2 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.16% in the first quarter, now owning 30,040 shares valued at $402.61 million after the acquisition of the additional 18.85 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased their position by 12.19% during the first quarter, now owning 17.57 million IPG shares, now holding the value of $375.22 million in IPG with the purchase of the additional 1,030,751 shares during the period of the last quarter.