Here’s Why Ford Motor Company (F) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) marked $5.25 per share versus a previous $5.39 closing price. With having a -2.60% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ford Motor Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. F showed a fall of -43.55% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.96 – $10.56 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on F shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking F under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 7th, 2020. Additionally, F shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 24th, 2020. On the other hand, Wolfe Research Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for F shares, as published in the report on January 7th, 2020. Evercore ISI seems to be going bullish on the price of F shares, based on the price prediction for F. Another “Hold” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 24th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for F owners is set at 0.11, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ford Motor Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.77. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ford Motor Company (F) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while F is currently recording an average of 79.10M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.77%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.44%with 17.45% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $8.86, indicating growth from the present price of $5.25, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in F or pass.

Ford Motor Company (F) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare F shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 169.35 for Ford Motor Company, while the value 4.71 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.03 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -96.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 56.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in F in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in F by 0.17% in the first quarter, owning 299.8 million shares of F stocks, with the value of $2.09 billion after the purchase of an additional 521,877 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in F shares changed 1.93% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 221.72 million shares of company, all valued at $1.54 billion after the acquisition of additional 4,201,641 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company during the first quarter, with the value of $1.25 billion, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.38% in the first quarter, now owning 1,372,342 shares valued at $410.92 million after the acquisition of the additional 59.04 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 56.00% of F shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.