Here’s Why Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) marked $68.64 per share versus a previous $64.78 closing price. With having a 5.96% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Genuine Parts Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GPC showed a fall of -35.39% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $49.68 – $115.20 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -29.31% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on October 25th, 2019. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on GPC shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GPC under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on October 8th, 2019. Additionally, GPC shares got another “Neutral” rating from Goldman, setting a target price of $107 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 11th, 2019. On the other hand, Evercore ISI Initiated the “In-line” rating for GPC shares, as published in the report on March 20th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of GPC shares, based on the price prediction for GPC. Another “Underperform” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for GPC owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Genuine Parts Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 66.34. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GPC is currently recording an average of 1.04M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.26%with 6.73% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $94.67, indicating growth from the present price of $68.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GPC or pass.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare GPC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.19 for Genuine Parts Company, while the value 11.32 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.24 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -22.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 80.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GPC in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in GPC by 0.35% in the first quarter, owning 16.98 million shares of GPC stocks, with the value of $1.48 billion after the purchase of an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in GPC shares changed 1.10% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.24 million shares of company, all valued at $806 million after the acquisition of additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter.

The Caisse de d�p�t et placement acquired a new position in Genuine Parts Company during the first quarter, with the value of $434.35 million, and American Century Investment Manag increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.18% in the first quarter, now owning 137,915 shares valued at $244.14 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.8 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Charles Schwab Investment Advisor increased their position by 3.83% during the first quarter, now owning 2.62 million GPC shares, now holding the value of $228.24 million in GPC with the purchase of the additional 102,409 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 80.90% of GPC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.