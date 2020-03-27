Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

On Thursday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) marked $1.89 per share versus a previous $2.01 closing price. With having a -5.97% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Cenovus Energy Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CVE showed a fall of -81.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.41 – $10.82 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -77.90% in the period of the last 200 days.

Tudor Pickering equity researchers changed the status of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on CVE shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CVE under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 4th, 2020. Additionally, CVE shares got another “Underweight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, Goldman Upgrade the “Buy” rating for CVE shares, as published in the report on September 26th, 2019. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of CVE shares, based on the price prediction for CVE. Another “Neutral” rating came from CIBC.

The present dividend yield for CVE owners is set at 0.1, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cenovus Energy Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.09. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 6.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CVE is currently recording an average of 6.64M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 15.69%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.86%with 15.24% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.85, indicating growth from the present price of $1.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CVE or pass.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is based in the Canada and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CVE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 1.54 for Cenovus Energy Inc., while the value 10.99 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.23 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 175.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 73.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

