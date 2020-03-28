Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) marked $104.64 per share versus a previous $96.19 closing price. With having a 8.78% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of United Technologies Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UTX showed a fall of -30.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $69.02 – $158.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.60% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on UTX shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UTX under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on October 3rd, 2019. Additionally, UTX shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $195 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 25th, 2019. On June 24th, 2019, Cowen Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $135 to $150. On the other hand, Vertical Research Upgrade the “Buy” rating for UTX shares, as published in the report on June 14th, 2019. Seaport Global Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of UTX shares, based on the price prediction for UTX, indicating that the shares will jump to $165, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from June 10th, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from Seaport Global Securities.

The present dividend yield for UTX owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with United Technologies Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 20.53. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of United Technologies Corporation (UTX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UTX is currently recording an average of 6.60M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.13%with 24.93% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $158.75, indicating growth from the present price of $104.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UTX or pass.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare UTX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.32 for United Technologies Corporation, while the value 11.56 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.41 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -13.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UTX in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in UTX by 0.71% in the first quarter, owning 68.97 million shares of UTX stocks, with the value of $9.01 billion after the purchase of an additional 487,748 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in UTX shares changed 4.47% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 23.44 million shares of company, all valued at $3.06 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,002,085 shares during the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services acquired a new position in United Technologies Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $1.96 billion, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.89% in the first quarter, now owning 322,826 shares valued at $1.5 billion after the acquisition of the additional 11.49 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by 27.19% during the first quarter, now owning 9.63 million UTX shares, now holding the value of $1.26 billion in UTX with the purchase of the additional 34,590 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 83.80% of UTX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.