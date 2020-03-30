Digging Through Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Fundamentals

On Friday, shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) marked $8.79 per share versus a previous $7.25 closing price. With having a 21.24% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ACRE showed a fall of -44.51% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.78 – $17.72 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.76% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on January 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ACRE under “Strong Buy” rating, in the report published on January 11th, 2019. Additionally, ACRE shares got another “Buy” rating from BTIG Research. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for ACRE shares, as published in the report on December 15th, 2016. FBR & Co. seems to be going bullish on the price of ACRE shares, based on the price prediction for ACRE, indicating that the shares will jump from $14 to $14.75, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from November 22nd, 2016. Another “Outperform” rating came from FBR Capital, providing a prediction for $14.75 price target according to the report published in March 2nd, 2016.

The present dividend yield for ACRE owners is set at 0.15, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 18.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ACRE is currently recording an average of 558.64K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 23.13%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 28.53%with 45.53% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.75, indicating growth from the present price of $8.79, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ACRE or pass.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare ACRE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.86 for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, while the value 6.29 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.28 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -4.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 56.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ACRE in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in ACRE by 4.66% in the first quarter, owning 2.58 million shares of ACRE stocks, with the value of $39.37 million after the purchase of an additional 114,794 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Delphi Financial Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ACRE shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.47 million shares of company, all valued at $22.43 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $20.97 million, and Boston Partners Global Investors, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.23% in the first quarter, now owning 2,078 shares valued at $13.92 million after the acquisition of the additional 912262 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.07% during the first quarter, now owning 838151 ACRE shares, now holding the value of $12.79 million in ACRE with the purchase of the additional 61,364 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 56.60% of ACRE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.