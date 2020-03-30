Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

On Friday, shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) marked $3.45 per share versus a previous $3.76 closing price. With having a -8.24% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Rattler Midstream LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RTLR showed a fall of -80.61% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.90 – $20.24 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -78.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares from “Sector Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RTLR under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 12th, 2020. Additionally, RTLR shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Raymond James. On March 9th, 2020, SunTrust Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $18 to $11. On the other hand, Piper Sandler Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for RTLR shares, as published in the report on March 9th, 2020. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of RTLR shares, based on the price prediction for RTLR, indicating that the shares will jump to $18, giving the shares “Equal Weight” rating based on their report from January 7th, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Wells Fargo, providing a prediction for $18 price target according to the report published in June 17th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for RTLR owners is set at 0.18, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Rattler Midstream LP, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.81. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 143.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RTLR is currently recording an average of 589.38K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 20.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 26.82%with -17.46% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $11.80, indicating growth from the present price of $3.45, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RTLR or pass.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare RTLR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.65 for Rattler Midstream LP, while the value 2.68 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.19 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -55.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RTLR in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in RTLR by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 4.03 million shares of RTLR stocks, with the value of $50.72 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ClearBridge Investments LLC also increased their stake in RTLR shares changed 0.65% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.91 million shares of company, all valued at $49.2 million after the acquisition of additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream LP during the first quarter, with the value of $32.03 million, and HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 10.24% in the first quarter, now owning 221,080 shares valued at $29.97 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.38 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their position by 13.29% during the first quarter, now owning 2.07 million RTLR shares, now holding the value of $26.06 million in RTLR with the purchase of the additional 121,331 shares during the period of the last quarter.