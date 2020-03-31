Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES)

On Monday, shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) marked $3.11 per share versus a previous $3.32 closing price. With having a -6.33% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Western Midstream Partners, LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WES showed a fall of -84.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.31 – $35.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -85.29% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares from “Equal Weight” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on WES shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WES under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, WES shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 16th, 2020. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for WES shares, as published in the report on August 15th, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann seems to be going bullish on the price of WES shares, based on the price prediction for WES. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in August 13th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for WES owners is set at 0.8, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 20.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WES is currently recording an average of 3.20M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 24.45%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.17%with -23.77% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.20, indicating growth from the present price of $3.11, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WES or pass.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare WES shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 1.99 for Western Midstream Partners, LP, while the value 1.59 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.56 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -5.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 43.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WES in the recent period. That is how Neuberger Berman Investment Advis now has an increase position in WES by 7.95% in the first quarter, owning 15.39 million shares of WES stocks, with the value of $200.95 million after the purchase of an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Invesco Advisers, Inc. also increased their stake in WES shares changed 11.46% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 13.04 million shares of company, all valued at $170.33 million after the acquisition of additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP during the first quarter, with the value of $106.95 million, and ClearBridge Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 13.86% in the first quarter, now owning 703,140 shares valued at $75.43 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.78 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 43.60% of WES shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.