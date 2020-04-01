Are Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Tuesday, shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) marked $6.74 per share versus a previous $6.33 closing price. With having a 6.48% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCRN showed a fall of -42.00% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.88 – $13.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -33.53% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on February 19th, 2019. Other analysts, including Lake Street, also published their reports on CCRN shares. Lake Street repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CCRN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 2nd, 2018. Additionally, CCRN shares got another “Hold” rating from Lake Street, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 3rd, 2018. On May 3rd, 2018, Lake Street Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $16 to $11. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Downgrade the “Hold” rating for CCRN shares, as published in the report on March 1st, 2018. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of CCRN shares, based on the price prediction for CCRN, indicating that the shares will jump to $15, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from February 1st, 2018. Another “Neutral” rating came from Credit Suisse, providing a prediction for $15 price target according to the report published in November 7th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for CCRN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 115.02. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -32.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCRN is currently recording an average of 244.68K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 18.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 17.59%with -23.41% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.50, indicating growth from the present price of $6.74, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CCRN or pass.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare CCRN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., while the value 19.94 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.61 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -241.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 97.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCRN in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in CCRN by 7.25% in the first quarter, owning 5.53 million shares of CCRN stocks, with the value of $52.45 million after the purchase of an additional 374,149 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC also increased their stake in CCRN shares changed 4.79% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.7 million shares of company, all valued at $25.56 million after the acquisition of additional 123,249 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $23.35 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.09% in the first quarter, now owning 26,293 shares valued at $23.11 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.44 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Systematic Financial Management L increased their position by 3.19% during the first quarter, now owning 1.74 million CCRN shares, now holding the value of $16.47 million in CCRN with the purchase of the additional 34,146 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 97.10% of CCRN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.