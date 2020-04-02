Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) marked $4.92 per share versus a previous $5.25 closing price. With having a -6.29% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SOI showed a fall of -64.86% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.50 – $19.31 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -59.80% in the period of the last 200 days.

Evercore ISI equity researchers changed the status of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) shares from “Outperform” to a “In-line” rating in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on SOI shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SOI under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Additionally, SOI shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 21st, 2020. On February 20th, 2020, Imperial Capital Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $13 to $16. On the other hand, Citigroup Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SOI shares, as published in the report on December 10th, 2019. Imperial Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of SOI shares, based on the price prediction for SOI, indicating that the shares will jump from $16 to $13, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from November 1st, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from CapitalOne, providing a prediction for $13 price target according to the report published in September 16th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SOI owners is set at 0.09, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.10. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 20.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SOI is currently recording an average of 526.24K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.85%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.80%with -8.04% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.02, indicating growth from the present price of $4.92, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SOI or pass.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare SOI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.03 for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., while the value 6.48 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.63 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 4.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 6.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SOI in the recent period. That is how Russell Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in SOI by 94.18% in the first quarter, owning 2.41 million shares of SOI stocks, with the value of $25.53 million after the purchase of an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in SOI shares changed 1.29% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.01 million shares of company, all valued at $21.27 million after the acquisition of additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter.

FIAM LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $19.82 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.12% in the first quarter, now owning 31,815 shares valued at $16.28 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.54 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.53 million SOI shares, now holding the value of $16.2 million in SOI with the purchase of the additional 239,045 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 6.20% of SOI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.