The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

On Wednesday, shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) marked $10.65 per share versus a previous $12.43 closing price. With having a -14.32% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Levi Strauss & Co., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LEVI showed a fall of -44.79% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $10.14 – $24.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.45% in the period of the last 200 days.

Telsey Advisory Group equity researchers changed the status of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on April 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on LEVI shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LEVI under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 18th, 2020. Additionally, LEVI shares got another “Buy” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 24th, 2020. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Buy” rating for LEVI shares, as published in the report on October 9th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of LEVI shares, based on the price prediction for LEVI, indicating that the shares will jump from $25 to $20, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 15th, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from Goldman, providing a prediction for $20 price target according to the report published in July 17th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for LEVI owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Levi Strauss & Co., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 38.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 29.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LEVI is currently recording an average of 1.29M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.63%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.58%with -18.95% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $21.75, indicating growth from the present price of $10.65, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LEVI or pass.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare LEVI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.92 for Levi Strauss & Co., while the value 8.72 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.98 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -9.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 78.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LEVI in the recent period. That is how Wells Capital Management, Inc. now has an increase position in LEVI by 17.58% in the first quarter, owning 5.96 million shares of LEVI stocks, with the value of $101.22 million after the purchase of an additional 890,713 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in LEVI shares changed 8.84% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.95 million shares of company, all valued at $67.16 million after the acquisition of additional 321,010 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Advisers, Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter, with the value of $53.01 million, and Putnam Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.77% in the first quarter, now owning 560,583 shares valued at $47.97 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.82 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, FIAM LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 2.24 million LEVI shares, now holding the value of $38.07 million in LEVI with the purchase of the additional 670,200 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 78.80% of LEVI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.