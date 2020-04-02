Where Does Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Wednesday, shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) marked $2.97 per share versus a previous $2.91 closing price. With having a 2.06% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UEPS showed a fall of -20.16% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.84 – $4.45 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 18th, 2019. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on UEPS shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UEPS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 31st, 2018. Additionally, UEPS shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 28th, 2018. On the other hand, Argus Upgrade the “Buy” rating for UEPS shares, as published in the report on January 30th, 2009. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of UEPS shares, based on the price prediction for UEPS. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 16th, 2007.

The present dividend yield for UEPS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -66.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UEPS is currently recording an average of 371.85K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.31%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.19%with -7.48% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.00, indicating growth from the present price of $2.97, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UEPS or pass.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare UEPS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -4.23 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -563.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 50.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UEPS in the recent period. That is how Rubric Capital Management LP now has an increase position in UEPS by 12.37% in the first quarter, owning 2.98 million shares of UEPS stocks, with the value of $10.21 million after the purchase of an additional 327,922 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Newtyn Management LLC also increased their stake in UEPS shares changed 14.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.05 million shares of company, all valued at $7.03 million after the acquisition of additional 255,914 shares during the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co. LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.81 million, and Allan Gray increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 806,364 shares valued at $2.77 million after the acquisition of the additional 806364 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M increased their position by 38.44% during the first quarter, now owning 759393 UEPS shares, now holding the value of $2.6 million in UEPS with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 50.50% of UEPS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.