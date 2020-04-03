Analyzing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) From Top to Bottom,

On Thursday, shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) marked $23.53 per share versus a previous $25.04 closing price. With having a -6.03% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Noah Holdings Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NOAH showed a fall of -33.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $20.42 – $57.63 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -25.86% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on NOAH shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NOAH under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Additionally, NOAH shares got another “Buy” rating from Citigroup. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for NOAH shares, as published in the report on April 17th, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of NOAH shares, based on the price prediction for NOAH, indicating that the shares will jump from $55 to $52, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from March 14th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Nomura.

The present dividend yield for NOAH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NOAH is currently recording an average of 381.51K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.94%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.44%with -11.94% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $35.82, indicating growth from the present price of $23.53, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NOAH or pass.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare NOAH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.27 for Noah Holdings Limited, while the value 9.66 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.77 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -49.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 84.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 76.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NOAH in the recent period. That is how Yiheng Capital LLC now has an increase position in NOAH by 53.93% in the first quarter, owning 4.7 million shares of NOAH stocks, with the value of $133.25 million after the purchase of an additional 1,645,038 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Ward Ferry Management Ltd. also increased their stake in NOAH shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.91 million shares of company, all valued at $82.63 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in Noah Holdings Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $65.15 million, and FIL Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 19.03% in the first quarter, now owning 308,128 shares valued at $54.7 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.93 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, FIL Investment Advisors increased their position by 455.88% during the first quarter, now owning 1.88 million NOAH shares, now holding the value of $53.4 million in NOAH with the purchase of the additional 422,467 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 76.60% of NOAH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.