Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)?

On Wednesday, shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) marked $6.39 per share versus a previous $7.46 closing price. With having a -14.34% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OEC showed a fall of -66.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.93 – $21.87 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -61.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

Loop Capital equity researchers changed the status of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on August 5th, 2019. Other analysts, including CJS Securities, also published their reports on OEC shares. CJS Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking OEC under “Market Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 21st, 2019. Additionally, OEC shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 11th, 2019. On the other hand, Loop Capital Initiated the “Buy” rating for OEC shares, as published in the report on October 4th, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of OEC shares, based on the price prediction for OEC. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for OEC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.38. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -79.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 49.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OEC is currently recording an average of 581.85K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.47%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.95%with -14.34% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.71, indicating growth from the present price of $6.39, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in OEC or pass.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare OEC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 4.51 for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., while the value 4.22 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.42 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -28.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OEC in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in OEC by 2.01% in the first quarter, owning 7.96 million shares of OEC stocks, with the value of $113.11 million after the purchase of an additional 157,113 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AllianceBernstein LP also increased their stake in OEC shares changed 14.56% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.08 million shares of company, all valued at $72.21 million after the acquisition of additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $31.37 million, and Investment Counselors of Maryland increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.71% in the first quarter, now owning 26,634 shares valued at $22.49 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.58 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 94.60% of OEC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.