Where Does Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Thursday, shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) marked $3.56 per share versus a previous $3.55 closing price. With having a 0.28% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Adecoagro S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AGRO showed a fall of -57.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.54 – $8.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -46.09% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on January 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on AGRO shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AGRO under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on December 10th, 2019. Additionally, AGRO shares got another “Buy” rating from Citigroup. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for AGRO shares, as published in the report on July 27th, 2018. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of AGRO shares, based on the price prediction for AGRO. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for AGRO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Adecoagro S.A., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.32. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 20.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -0.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AGRO is currently recording an average of 444.57K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.68%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.48%with -13.80% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $9.32, indicating growth from the present price of $3.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AGRO or pass.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is based in the Luxembourg and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare AGRO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Adecoagro S.A., while the value 4.74 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.01 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 96.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 69.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AGRO in the recent period. That is how Qatar Investment Authority now has an increase position in AGRO by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 15.98 million shares of AGRO stocks, with the value of $104.53 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Route One Investment Co. LP also increased their stake in AGRO shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 11.42 million shares of company, all valued at $74.69 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $73.71 million, and PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $29.43 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.5 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 23,653.49% during the first quarter, now owning 1.93 million AGRO shares, now holding the value of $12.62 million in AGRO with the purchase of the additional 116,818 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 69.00% of AGRO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.