Here’s The Case for and Against Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)

On Friday, shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) marked $0.20 per share versus a previous $0.20 closing price. With having a -0.93% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Document Security Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DSS showed a fall of -32.93% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.12 – $1.43 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -39.43% in the period of the last 200 days.

Dawson James equity researchers changed the status of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 22nd, 2013.

The present dividend yield for DSS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 16.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -27.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DSS is currently recording an average of 5.22M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 29.04%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 18.06%with -25.19% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $1.25, indicating growth from the present price of $0.20, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DSS or pass.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare DSS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Document Security Systems, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.13 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -230.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 21.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 0.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DSS in the recent period. That is how Geode Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in DSS by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 53936 shares of DSS stocks, with the value of $12945 after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, LPL Financial LLC also increased their stake in DSS shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 41925 shares of company, all valued at $10062 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Document Security Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4801, and BofA Securities, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 16,647 shares valued at $3995 after the acquisition of the additional 16647 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 14106 DSS shares, now holding the value of $3385 in DSS with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 0.90% of DSS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.