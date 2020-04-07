Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

On Monday, shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) marked $21.97 per share versus a previous $20.17 closing price. With having a 8.92% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AAWW showed a fall of -20.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.97 – $51.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.50% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wolfe Research equity researchers changed the status of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares from “Peer Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on February 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on AAWW shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AAWW under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on October 31st, 2019. Additionally, AAWW shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 25th, 2019. On the other hand, Susquehanna Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for AAWW shares, as published in the report on September 17th, 2019. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of AAWW shares, based on the price prediction for AAWW, indicating that the shares will jump from $68 to $50, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from August 2nd, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Imperial Capital, providing a prediction for $50 price target according to the report published in May 3rd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AAWW owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.99. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -14.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AAWW is currently recording an average of 725.25K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.69%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.76%with -0.99% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $48.67, indicating growth from the present price of $21.97, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AAWW or pass.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare AAWW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., while the value 3.95 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -11.47 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -218.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AAWW in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AAWW by 3.29% in the first quarter, owning 3.62 million shares of AAWW stocks, with the value of $96.66 million after the purchase of an additional 115,229 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in AAWW shares changed 1.89% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.82 million shares of company, all valued at $75.41 million after the acquisition of additional 52,369 shares during the last quarter.

Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $43.94 million, and Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 10.92% in the first quarter, now owning 131,645 shares valued at $35.74 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.34 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 865779 AAWW shares, now holding the value of $23.13 million in AAWW with the purchase of the additional 31,294 shares during the period of the last quarter.