Are Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) marked $16.76 per share versus a previous $16.92 closing price. With having a -0.95% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UCTT showed a fall of -28.59% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.02 – $30.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.87% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on February 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on UCTT shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UCTT under “Hold” rating, in the report published on November 18th, 2019. Additionally, UCTT shares got another “Hold” rating from Standpoint Research. On September 25th, 2019, Cowen Downgrade an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $20 to $18. On the other hand, Dougherty & Company Reiterated the “Buy” rating for UCTT shares, as published in the report on May 3rd, 2019. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of UCTT shares, based on the price prediction for UCTT, indicating that the shares will jump from $16 to $20, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 3rd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $20 price target according to the report published in February 22nd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for UCTT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.19. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UCTT is currently recording an average of 561.75K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.28%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.56%with 29.52% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $29.40, indicating growth from the present price of $16.76, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UCTT or pass.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare UCTT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., while the value 8.08 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.24 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -123.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UCTT in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in UCTT by 1.37% in the first quarter, owning 5.69 million shares of UCTT stocks, with the value of $78.5 million after the purchase of an additional 76,824 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in UCTT shares changed 1.22% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.62 million shares of company, all valued at $36.22 million after the acquisition of additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Management Investment Ad acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $13.4 million, and Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 859,603 shares valued at $11.86 million after the acquisition of the additional 859603 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 96.30% of UCTT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.