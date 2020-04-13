Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) marked $16.82 per share versus a previous $15.63 closing price. With having a 7.61% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Huntsman Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HUN showed a fall of -30.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.23 – $25.66 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -19.48% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on HUN shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HUN under “Sector Perform” rating, in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Additionally, HUN shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from Scotiabank, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 19th, 2020. On January 15th, 2020, BofA/Merrill Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $27. On the other hand, Citigroup Upgrade the “Buy” rating for HUN shares, as published in the report on December 9th, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of HUN shares, based on the price prediction for HUN. Another “Neutral” rating came from Exane BNP Paribas.

The present dividend yield for HUN owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Huntsman Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.14. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -9.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HUN is currently recording an average of 2.68M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.39%with 26.66% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $21.44, indicating growth from the present price of $16.82, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HUN or pass.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare HUN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.77 for Huntsman Corporation, while the value 9.80 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.72 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -0.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 77.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HUN in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in HUN by 1.08% in the first quarter, owning 22.91 million shares of HUN stocks, with the value of $330.56 million after the purchase of an additional 245,052 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in HUN shares changed 1.99% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 13 million shares of company, all valued at $187.56 million after the acquisition of additional 253,602 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Huntsman Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $87.16 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.87% in the first quarter, now owning 210,153 shares valued at $54.7 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.79 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their position by 27.68% during the first quarter, now owning 3.74 million HUN shares, now holding the value of $53.92 million in HUN with the purchase of the additional 1,183,272 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 77.50% of HUN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.