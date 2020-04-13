Here’s The Case for and Against Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

On Thursday, shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) marked $35.85 per share versus a previous $33.73 closing price. With having a 6.29% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Energizer Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ENR showed a fall of -28.61% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $26.60 – $53.84 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.99% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on ENR shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ENR under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Additionally, ENR shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 25th, 2019. On September 9th, 2019, BofA/Merrill Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $35 to $48. On the other hand, UBS Upgrade the “Buy” rating for ENR shares, as published in the report on August 22nd, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of ENR shares, based on the price prediction for ENR, indicating that the shares will jump from $40 to $35, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from August 7th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for $35 price target according to the report published in June 26th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ENR owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Energizer Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 421.70. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 28.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 1.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ENR is currently recording an average of 973.19K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.37%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.93%with 25.31% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $49.50, indicating growth from the present price of $35.85, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ENR or pass.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare ENR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 143.40 for Energizer Holdings, Inc., while the value 10.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.25 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -64.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ENR in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in ENR by 38.90% in the first quarter, owning 8.29 million shares of ENR stocks, with the value of $250.76 million after the purchase of an additional 2,321,554 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ENR shares changed 1.01% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.92 million shares of company, all valued at $179.17 million after the acquisition of additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Investment Management, I acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $175.22 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.74% in the first quarter, now owning 141,451 shares valued at $160.23 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.3 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Massachusetts Financial Services increased their position by 3.26% during the first quarter, now owning 2.25 million ENR shares, now holding the value of $68.02 million in ENR with the purchase of the additional 81,228 shares during the period of the last quarter.