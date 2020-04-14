Digging Through Sasol Limited (SSL) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) marked $3.97 per share versus a previous $3.88 closing price. With having a 2.32% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Sasol Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SSL showed a fall of -81.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.25 – $34.03 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -76.74% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 12th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on SSL shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SSL under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 18th, 2019. Additionally, SSL shares got another “Buy” rating from Goldman. On the other hand, UBS Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for SSL shares, as published in the report on September 3rd, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of SSL shares, based on the price prediction for SSL. Another “Neutral” rating came from Macquarie.

The present dividend yield for SSL owners is set at 0.23, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Sasol Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.24. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 12.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sasol Limited (SSL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SSL is currently recording an average of 2.14M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 23.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 26.76%with 82.11% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.40, indicating growth from the present price of $3.97, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SSL or pass.

Sasol Limited (SSL) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare SSL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Sasol Limited, while the value 8.27 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.57 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -51.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 2.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SSL in the recent period. That is how ARGA Investment Management LP now has an increase position in SSL by 0.46% in the first quarter, owning 876252 shares of SSL stocks, with the value of $1.76 million after the purchase of an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, FNY Capital Management LP also increased their stake in SSL shares changed 407.30% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 583517 shares of company, all valued at $1.17 million after the acquisition of additional 468,494 shares during the last quarter.

Parametric Portfolio Associates L acquired a new position in Sasol Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $607283, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.78% in the first quarter, now owning 1,988 shares valued at $515891 after the acquisition of the additional 256662 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 2.10% of SSL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.