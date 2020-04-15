At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)?

On Tuesday, shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) marked $2.70 per share versus a previous $2.70 closing price. TNP showed a fall of -38.07% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.70 – $4.66 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.82% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on February 15th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on TNP shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TNP under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 23rd, 2019. Additionally, TNP shares got another “Buy” rating from Maxim Group, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 13th, 2018. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Buy” rating for TNP shares, as published in the report on September 15th, 2017. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of TNP shares, based on the price prediction for TNP. Another “Neutral” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for TNP owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -7.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TNP is currently recording an average of 677.05K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.67%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.37%with -2.53% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.27, indicating growth from the present price of $2.70, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TNP or pass.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is based in the Greece and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare TNP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, while the value 2.55 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.32 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -700.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 33.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 33.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TNP in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in TNP by 19.22% in the first quarter, owning 3.45 million shares of TNP stocks, with the value of $11.24 million after the purchase of an additional 555,624 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Russell Investment Management LLC also increased their stake in TNP shares changed 10.40% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.64 million shares of company, all valued at $8.62 million after the acquisition of additional 249,031 shares during the last quarter.

Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $3.81 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 172.78% in the first quarter, now owning 719,976 shares valued at $3.71 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.14 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their position by 1,962.43% during the first quarter, now owning 895308 TNP shares, now holding the value of $2.92 million in TNP with the purchase of the additional 1 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 33.10% of TNP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.