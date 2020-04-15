Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) marked $4.27 per share versus a previous $4.27 closing price. TACO showed a fall of -45.98% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.45 – $13.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -50.06% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 30th, 2019. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on TACO shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TACO under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 17th, 2018. Additionally, TACO shares got another “Neutral” rating from BTIG Research. On July 6th, 2018, Dougherty & Company Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $16.50 to $18.50. On the other hand, Maxim Group Reiterated the “Buy” rating for TACO shares, as published in the report on March 16th, 2018. BTIG Research seems to be going bullish on the price of TACO shares, based on the price prediction for TACO, indicating that the shares will jump from $19 to $17, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 20th, 2017. Another “Buy” rating came from Maxim Group, providing a prediction for $17 price target according to the report published in June 22nd, 2017.

The present dividend yield for TACO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.05. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -30.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TACO is currently recording an average of 668.20K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.27%with 30.98% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.33, indicating growth from the present price of $4.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TACO or pass.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare TACO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., while the value 11.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.19 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -762.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TACO in the recent period. That is how Russell Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in TACO by 21.31% in the first quarter, owning 3.75 million shares of TACO stocks, with the value of $12.85 million after the purchase of an additional 658,205 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Belfer Management LLC also increased their stake in TACO shares changed 22.90% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.54 million shares of company, all valued at $12.13 million after the acquisition of additional 658,587 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.39 million, and Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 73.45% in the first quarter, now owning 772,585 shares valued at $6.26 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.82 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Capital Research & Management Co. increased their position by 3,390.68% during the first quarter, now owning 1.44 million TACO shares, now holding the value of $4.93 million in TACO with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 86.30% of TACO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.