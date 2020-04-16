Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

On Wednesday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) marked $7.49 per share versus a previous $8.06 closing price. With having a -7.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Viper Energy Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VNOM showed a fall of -69.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.98 – $34.93 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -68.38% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares from “Strong Buy” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including SunTrust, also published their reports on VNOM shares. SunTrust repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VNOM under “Hold” rating, in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Additionally, VNOM shares got another “Neutral” rating from Piper Sandler, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 9th, 2020. On January 22nd, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $28. On the other hand, Stifel Resumed the “Buy” rating for VNOM shares, as published in the report on January 9th, 2020. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of VNOM shares, based on the price prediction for VNOM, indicating that the shares will jump to $35, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from September 25th, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $35 price target according to the report published in September 19th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for VNOM owners is set at 0.24, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 28.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VNOM is currently recording an average of 1.26M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.67%with -5.31% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.62, indicating growth from the present price of $7.49, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VNOM or pass.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare VNOM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.29 for Viper Energy Partners LP, while the value 67.48 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.81 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -62.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VNOM in the recent period. That is how Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP now has an increase position in VNOM by 16.54% in the first quarter, owning 4.43 million shares of VNOM stocks, with the value of $29.38 million after the purchase of an additional 628,982 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC also increased their stake in VNOM shares changed 209.37% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.94 million shares of company, all valued at $19.51 million after the acquisition of additional 1,991,584 shares during the last quarter.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $12.69 million, and Cardinal Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.63% in the first quarter, now owning 10,592 shares valued at $11.22 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.69 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 88.60% of VNOM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.