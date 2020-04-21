Digging Up the Details on RPC, Inc. (RES)

On Monday, shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) marked $2.27 per share versus a previous $2.35 closing price. With having a -3.40% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of RPC, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RES showed a fall of -56.68% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.72 – $13.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -50.12% in the period of the last 200 days.

Scotiabank equity researchers changed the status of RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares from “Sector Underperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on April 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on RES shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RES under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, RES shares got another “Outperform” rating from Raymond James, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 6th, 2020. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for RES shares, as published in the report on December 3rd, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of RES shares, based on the price prediction for RES. Another “Neutral” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 21st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for RES owners is set at 0.09, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -37.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RPC, Inc. (RES) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -9.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RES is currently recording an average of 2.13M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.72%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.66%with -17.75% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.23, indicating growth from the present price of $2.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RES or pass.

RPC, Inc. (RES) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare RES shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for RPC, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.41 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -150.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 32.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RES in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RES by 2.91% in the first quarter, owning 7.91 million shares of RES stocks, with the value of $16.29 million after the purchase of an additional 223,436 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in RES shares changed 15.67% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.45 million shares of company, all valued at $13.29 million after the acquisition of additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $6.59 million, and GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.45% in the first quarter, now owning 40,562 shares valued at $5.84 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.83 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased their position by 47.71% during the first quarter, now owning 2.46 million RES shares, now holding the value of $5.08 million in RES with the purchase of the additional 66,008 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 32.40% of RES shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.