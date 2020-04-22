At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy International Game Technology PLC (IGT)?

On Tuesday, shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) marked $6.35 per share versus a previous $6.70 closing price. With having a -5.22% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of International Game Technology PLC, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IGT showed a fall of -57.58% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.59 – $16.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -49.31% in the period of the last 200 days.

Argus equity researchers changed the status of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 5th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on IGT shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IGT under “Hold” rating, in the report published on January 6th, 2020. Additionally, IGT shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On the other hand, Susquehanna Initiated the “Positive” rating for IGT shares, as published in the report on December 7th, 2018. Societe Generale seems to be going bullish on the price of IGT shares, based on the price prediction for IGT, indicating that the shares will jump to $20.50, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 17th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies, providing a prediction for $20.50 price target according to the report published in February 20th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for IGT owners is set at 0.13, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with International Game Technology PLC, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.34. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -0.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IGT is currently recording an average of 3.28M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 14.15%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.94%with 1.60% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $14.24, indicating growth from the present price of $6.35, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IGT or pass.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare IGT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for International Game Technology PLC, while the value 5.06 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.09 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 41.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 52.04%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 46.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IGT in the recent period. That is how Boston Partners Global Investors, now has an increase position in IGT by 18.84% in the first quarter, owning 9.85 million shares of IGT stocks, with the value of $58.64 million after the purchase of an additional 1,561,993 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Lazard Asset Management LLC also increased their stake in IGT shares changed 6.46% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.72 million shares of company, all valued at $45.94 million after the acquisition of additional 468,279 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Advisers, Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC during the first quarter, with the value of $37.89 million, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 18.82% in the first quarter, now owning 1,004,288 shares valued at $37.72 million after the acquisition of the additional 6.34 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Marshall Wace North America LP increased their position by 29.55% during the first quarter, now owning 5.69 million IGT shares, now holding the value of $33.87 million in IGT with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 46.10% of IGT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.