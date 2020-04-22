Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy The Chemours Company (CC) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) marked $10.18 per share versus a previous $10.41 closing price. With having a -2.21% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of The Chemours Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CC showed a fall of -43.73% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.02 – $40.04 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -33.33% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including CFRA, also published their reports on CC shares. CFRA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CC under “Strong Buy” rating, in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Additionally, CC shares got another “Buy” rating from CFRA. On August 20th, 2019, Susquehanna Upgrade an Positive rating and increased its price target from $37 to $18. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade the “Sector Perform” rating for CC shares, as published in the report on August 9th, 2019. Argus seems to be going bullish on the price of CC shares, based on the price prediction for CC. Another “Hold” rating came from SunTrust.

The present dividend yield for CC owners is set at 0.1, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The Chemours Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 344.61. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Chemours Company (CC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -6.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CC is currently recording an average of 3.83M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.05%with -4.68% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.09, indicating growth from the present price of $10.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CC or pass.

The Chemours Company (CC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for The Chemours Company, while the value 3.46 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.36 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -105.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CC in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in CC by 3.31% in the first quarter, owning 23.3 million shares of CC stocks, with the value of $206.67 million after the purchase of an additional 747,116 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in CC shares changed 1.09% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 15.08 million shares of company, all valued at $133.8 million after the acquisition of additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours Company during the first quarter, with the value of $118.94 million, and Sessa Capital IM LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 26.03% in the first quarter, now owning 1,876,864 shares valued at $80.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 9.09 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Greenlight Capital, Inc. increased their position by 0.76% during the first quarter, now owning 6.81 million CC shares, now holding the value of $60.41 million in CC with the purchase of the additional 327,402 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 83.00% of CC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.