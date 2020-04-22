Is CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) a great play right now?

On Tuesday, shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) marked $17.70 per share versus a previous $18.39 closing price. With having a -3.75% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of CVR Energy, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CVI showed a fall of -56.22% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.81 – $55.52 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -54.19% in the period of the last 200 days.

Scotiabank equity researchers changed the status of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) shares from “Sector Underperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on April 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CVI under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Additionally, CVI shares got another “Sell” rating from Goldman, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 26th, 2020. On February 3rd, 2020, Goldman Upgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $38. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Initiated the “Neutral” rating for CVI shares, as published in the report on January 3rd, 2020. Tudor Pickering seems to be going bullish on the price of CVI shares, based on the price prediction for CVI. Another “Sell” rating came from Tudor Pickering.

The present dividend yield for CVI owners is set at 0.18, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CVR Energy, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.72. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -9.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 27.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CVI is currently recording an average of 1.06M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.97%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.46%with -5.09% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $21.60, indicating growth from the present price of $17.70, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CVI or pass.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CVI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 4.68 for CVR Energy, Inc., while the value 10.11 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.78 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 35.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CVI in the recent period. That is how Icahn Associates Holding LLC now has an increase position in CVI by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 71.2 million shares of CVI stocks, with the value of $1.18 billion after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in CVI shares changed 6.36% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.55 million shares of company, all valued at $58.76 million after the acquisition of additional 212,703 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $39.66 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.67% in the first quarter, now owning 181,413 shares valued at $34 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.06 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 11.13% during the first quarter, now owning 1.53 million CVI shares, now holding the value of $25.35 million in CVI with the purchase of the additional 59,658 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.20% of CVI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.