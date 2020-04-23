Digging Up the Details on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

On Wednesday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) marked $29.71 per share versus a previous $30.11 closing price. With having a -1.33% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Southwest Airlines Co., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LUV showed a fall of -44.96% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.15 – $58.83 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.84% in the period of the last 200 days.

Susquehanna equity researchers changed the status of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares from “Neutral” to a “Positive” rating in the report published on April 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on LUV shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LUV under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on April 20th, 2020. Additionally, LUV shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 6th, 2020. On the other hand, Cowen Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for LUV shares, as published in the report on March 25th, 2020. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of LUV shares, based on the price prediction for LUV. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for LUV owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Southwest Airlines Co., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.25. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 23.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LUV is currently recording an average of 8.97M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.58%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.58%with -9.48% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $44.56, indicating growth from the present price of $29.71, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LUV or pass.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare LUV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.05 for Southwest Airlines Co., while the value 8.90 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.22 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -2.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LUV in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in LUV by 0.47% in the first quarter, owning 20.21 million shares of LUV stocks, with the value of $719.7 million after the purchase of an additional 95,301 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Boston Partners Global Investors, also increased their stake in LUV shares changed 2.76% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.62 million shares of company, all valued at $342.71 million after the acquisition of additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Management Investment Ad acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. during the first quarter, with the value of $257.26 million, and Harris Associates LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.77% in the first quarter, now owning 190,331 shares valued at $251.22 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.05 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 88.60% of LUV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.