Digging Through USD Partners LP (USDP) Fundamentals

On Thursday, shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) marked $2.50 per share versus a previous $2.50 closing price. USDP showed a fall of -74.77% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.00 – $11.95 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -72.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 1st, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on USDP shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking USDP under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 5th, 2018. Additionally, USDP shares got another “Neutral” rating from B. Riley FBR, Inc., setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 19th, 2017. On the other hand, FBR & Co. Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for USDP shares, as published in the report on November 7th, 2016. FBR Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of USDP shares, based on the price prediction for USDP, indicating that the shares will jump to $18, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from September 9th, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from Citigroup.

The present dividend yield for USDP owners is set at 0.59, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of USD Partners LP (USDP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while USDP is currently recording an average of 170.91K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.07%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.52%with -15.25% of loss in the last seven days.

USD Partners LP (USDP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare USDP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.16 for USD Partners LP, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.25 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -69.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 39.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in USDP in the recent period. That is how Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP now has an increase position in USDP by 7.69% in the first quarter, owning 452286 shares of USDP stocks, with the value of $1.3 million after the purchase of an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wells Fargo Bank, NA also increased their stake in USDP shares changed 20.01% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 402274 shares of company, all valued at $1.16 million after the acquisition of additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Securities LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $1.11 million, and Cohen & Steers Capital Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.08% in the first quarter, now owning 6,712 shares valued at $947707 after the acquisition of the additional 329065 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 39.80% of USDP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.