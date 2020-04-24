Digging Up the Details on Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

On Thursday, shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) marked $61.20 per share versus a previous $62.78 closing price. With having a -2.52% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Teradyne, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TER showed a fall of -10.25% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $40.92 – $81.57 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.58% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on TER shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TER under “Sell” rating, in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Additionally, TER shares got another “Buy” rating from Deutsche Bank, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 27th, 2020. On March 13th, 2020, Northland Capital Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $60. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for TER shares, as published in the report on January 24th, 2020. Susquehanna seems to be going bullish on the price of TER shares, based on the price prediction for TER, indicating that the shares will jump from $52 to $55, giving the shares “Negative” rating based on their report from January 24th, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Evercore ISI, providing a prediction for $55 price target according to the report published in January 13th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for TER owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Teradyne, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 26.74. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 26.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Teradyne, Inc. (TER) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 31.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TER is currently recording an average of 2.72M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.95%with -4.17% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $66.88, indicating growth from the present price of $61.20, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TER or pass.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TER shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 23.51 for Teradyne, Inc., while the value 17.38 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.60 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 24.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TER in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in TER by 4.62% in the first quarter, owning 15.76 million shares of TER stocks, with the value of $853.6 million after the purchase of an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in TER shares changed 61.75% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.82 million shares of company, all valued at $315.46 million after the acquisition of additional 2,223,323 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $295.58 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 35.31% in the first quarter, now owning 823,456 shares valued at $170.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.16 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.00% of TER shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.