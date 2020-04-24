Is Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Thursday, shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) marked $36.74 per share versus a previous $35.89 closing price. With having a 2.37% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Forest Products, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UFPI showed a fall of -22.98% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.17 – $58.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on UFPI shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UFPI under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 5th, 2020. Additionally, UFPI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Wedbush. On the other hand, Seaport Global Securities Initiated the “Buy” rating for UFPI shares, as published in the report on August 3rd, 2018. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of UFPI shares, based on the price prediction for UFPI. Another “Neutral” rating came from DA Davidson, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 12th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for UFPI owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Forest Products, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.24. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UFPI is currently recording an average of 430.95K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.72%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.40%. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $51.50, indicating growth from the present price of $36.74, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UFPI or pass.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare UFPI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.63 for Universal Forest Products, Inc., while the value 10.31 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.91 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 28.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 82.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UFPI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in UFPI by 0.17% in the first quarter, owning 6.13 million shares of UFPI stocks, with the value of $227.94 million after the purchase of an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, QMA LLC also increased their stake in UFPI shares changed 15.45% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.32 million shares of company, all valued at $49.07 million after the acquisition of additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $34.82 million. At the present, 82.80% of UFPI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.