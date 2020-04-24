Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): What’s Inside the Story?

On Thursday, shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) marked $92.88 per share versus a previous $96.90 closing price. With having a -4.15% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LGND showed a fall of -10.94% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $57.24 – $130.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.37% in the period of the last 200 days.

Argus equity researchers changed the status of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Guggenheim, also published their reports on LGND shares. Guggenheim repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LGND under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 10th, 2020. Additionally, LGND shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 6th, 2020. On September 19th, 2019, Barclays Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target from $110 to $132. On the other hand, Barclays Initiated the “Equal Weight” rating for LGND shares, as published in the report on June 11th, 2019. H.C. Wainwright seems to be going bullish on the price of LGND shares, based on the price prediction for LGND, indicating that the shares will jump from $254 to $214, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 3rd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from H.C. Wainwright, providing a prediction for $214 price target according to the report published in March 6th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for LGND owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -54.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 67.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 65.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LGND is currently recording an average of 557.33K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.90%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.51%with 4.83% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $184.67, indicating growth from the present price of $92.88, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LGND or pass.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare LGND shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.16 for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, while the value 22.87 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 29.36 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 432.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LGND in the recent period. That is how Janus Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in LGND by 16.06% in the first quarter, owning 1.82 million shares of LGND stocks, with the value of $132.17 million after the purchase of an additional 251,452 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, William Blair Investment Manageme also increased their stake in LGND shares changed 5.93% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.45 million shares of company, all valued at $105.13 million after the acquisition of additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated during the first quarter, with the value of $66.9 million, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 442.30% in the first quarter, now owning 559,770 shares valued at $49.91 million after the acquisition of the additional 686330 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased their position by 14.31% during the first quarter, now owning 648603 LGND shares, now holding the value of $47.17 million in LGND with the purchase of the additional 28,950 shares during the period of the last quarter.